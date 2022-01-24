ADB Will Assist Pakistan in Researching Possible Gas Storage Sites

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has decided to provide technical assistance to Pakistan to carry out a study to determine the potential gas storage infrastructure development sites.

The purpose of the study will be to determine cost, modality, geology and location proximity to transmission networks and load centres, market parameters, ownership, and operation and maintenance among other factors.

The ADB will provide technical assistance through the energy division of its Central and West Asia Department with the collaboration of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division).

The assistance program will take the help of previous studies conducted in 2005 and 2019 that were undertaken to improve the gas infrastructure of the country and to get an overview of the gas storage environment and framework. The 2005 and 2019 studies recommended diversifying supplies and developing strategic reserves to reduce prices and balance the supply-demand framework.

The technical assistance will also take the help of different pre-feasibility studies conducted by the Ministry of Energy and other authorities on gas supply and demands scenarios, the dynamics of Pakistan’s future energy requirements, progressing gas import projects, and techno-economic considerations.

The program will also use the results of a study for underground storage covering reservoir aspects, injection and extraction facilities, interconnection, and cost estimates conducted in 2021.

The study undertaken by ADB would recommend ranking at least two underground and two over-ground gas storage facilities by December 2023. Through the study, a legal framework will also be developed, which will link upstream, midstream, and downstream infrastructure parameters by December 2023.