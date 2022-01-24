Education Ministry Launches SMS Service to Raise Awareness About Omicron

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has launched an SMS service campaign to raise awareness among students, teachers, and parents against the Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

According to the Ministry, the awareness campaign has been launched on the directives of the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood.

وفاقی وزیر تعلیم و پیشہ ورانہ تربیت @Shafqat_Mahmood کی ہدایت پر کورونا سے بچاؤ کے لئے ایس ایم ایس آگاہی مہم کا آغاز ۔۔

احتیاطی تدابیر پر عمل یقینی بنائیں تا کہ تعلیم کا سلسلہ بحفاظت جاری رہ سکے۔ 12 سال اور زائد عمر کے بچوں کے لئے ویکسینیشن لازمی ہے ۔ #Covid #Schools pic.twitter.com/7R08Ki6dgl — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) January 21, 2022

“On the direction of the Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Shafqat Mahmood, the Federal Ministry of Education has launched an SMS campaign to raise awareness on precautionary measures against coronavirus,” the ministry said in a Twitter post.

In the first phase, the ministry has collaborated with a telecom company to deliver its awareness message to 12 million subscribers. The campaign was initially launched in Islamabad and would be expanded across the country in collaboration with other telecom companies.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the new variant of coronavirus and urges parents, teachers, and students to strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs. The ministry has also termed the vaccination mandatory for children aged 12 years or above.