Leak Reveals Xiaomi and Redmi Phones Coming in 2022

Xiaomi kickstarted the new year with the launch of its flagship Xiaomi 12 series, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. A recent leak from China has now revealed key details and codenames of Xiaomi’s upcoming releases for 2022.

Advertisement

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station revealed the codenames of Xiaomi’s upcoming twelve releases, currently in development.

The first four ‘Munch’, ‘Rubens’, ‘Matisse’ and ‘Fog’ indicate the internal software codenames for the upcoming Redmi K50 models. The Redmi K50 series is expected to include the vanilla Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro Plus, and the K50 Gaming Edition.

ALSO READ Sony Seeks More Partners for Revolutionary Electric Car Initiative

Xiaomi has already revealed that the K50 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000. While, Digital Chat Station revealed that Xiaomi will use two different chipsets, i.e. the Snapdragon 870 and the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 for the rest of the K50 models.

ALSO READ Apple iPad Pro With MiniLED Display and M2 Chip is Coming Later This Year

Xiaomi models codenamed ‘Thor’ and ‘Loki” are suspected to be Xiaomi’s entry into the premium flagship camera phone segment. Digital Chat Station revealed that the models will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and will feature high-quality camera sensors.

The rest of the list includes ‘Light’, ‘Thunder’, ‘Zizhan’, ‘Zijin’, ‘Taoyao’ and ‘Opal,’ which are suspected to be internal codenames for Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable handsets, Xiaomi Mi MIX Flip and Fold 2, and the company’s upcoming mid-range Redmi Note 12 series.

Advertisement

Digital Chat Station also revealed that Xiaomi is likely to integrate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for its upcoming foldable smartphones. While the Redmi Note 12 series may feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.