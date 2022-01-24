PCB Announces Big Changes in PSL 2022 Playing Conditions

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the playing conditions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, which will be played in Karachi and Lahore from 27 January to 27 February.

Some of the amendments to the playing conditions are:

If a team loses players due to positive results, it can seek the Technical Committee’s approval for replacement players from the reserve pool of players. For a match to go ahead, a team must have, at least, 13 players who are COVID-19 negative.

Playing line-up must comprise a minimum of seven and a maximum of eight local players including an emerging player. However, if a team is affected by COVID-19 to the extent that it is impossible for it to create a playing 11 in accordance with the relevant requirements, the requirements will stand waived to the necessary extent.

The Fielding side must be in a position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled or rescheduled time for the end of the innings. If they are not in such a position, one fewer fielder will be permitted outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings. No-balls will be called by the TV umpire instead of the on-field umpires.

There will be a reserve day for the final. If no result is achieved on the reserve day, then the side finishing on top of the points table after 30 league matches will be declared champion.