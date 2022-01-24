Samsung Galaxy S22 to Start at Rs. 170,000 – Leak

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is going to cost more than the S21 lineup, according to a new leak shared by reliable tipster Roland Quandt. Whoever thought the S22 series was to be cheaper, didn’t think of COVID, component shortage, and inflation, says Quandt in his latest tweet with S22 prices.

Nearly all S22 models are about $150 more expensive than their respective S21 predecessors. The base Galaxy S21 had launched at $800 and now the S22 is expected to cost more than $900. Only the S22 Ultra costs the same as its S21 Ultra, but with less RAM. The S21 Ultra started with 12GB RAM but the S22 Ultra’s base model brings 8GB.

The leaked prices are in Euros and will differ slightly for other markets outside of Europe.

Whoever said S22 series was to be cheaper, didn't think of Covid, parts shortages and inflation. Actual official EURO prices:

S22 8/128GB = 849

S22 8/256GB = 899

S22+ 8/128GB = 1049

S22+ 8/256GB = 1099

S22 Ultra 8/128GB = 1249

S22 Ultra 12/256GB = 1349

S22 Ultra 12/512GB = 1449 pic.twitter.com/QRnfrhkzTz — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 22, 2022

According to the tipster’s price list, the Galaxy S22 will start at 849€, which translates to almost Rs. 170,000. The S22+ is rumored to start at around Rs. 209,000, while the S22 Ultra will go for a staggering Rs. 250,000. These prices will likely inflate even more in Pakistan due to taxes.

The Galaxy S22 lineup is set to go official on February 8 and this price list is highly likely to be accurate since it has leaked quite close to the launch and also comes from a tipster with a good track record.