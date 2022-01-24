Toyota Warns of 4-Year Delivery Time for Land Cruiser

Toyota’s customers in Japan may have to wait four years for the deliveries of the new Land Cruiser SUV.

It said on its website, As Land Cruiser is very popular, not just in Japan but around the world, we apologize it is expected to take a long time before we can deliver the product. There is a possibility it could take up to four years if you order now. We will continue to shorten the delivery time and we appreciate your understanding. While Toyota added that the delay “is not related to current semiconductor shortage or supply chain issue,” it has refused to elaborate on it.

The pandemic has reportedly disrupted Toyota’s company’s component factories in Southeast Asia, which has delayed the manufacturing of Land Cruiser and Lexus.

Land Cruiser is Toyota’s most and longest-selling vehicle that is globally renowned for its durability and off-road capabilities. It first debuted in 1951 and had sales of 10.6 million units in August 2021.

The world’s biggest automobile maker has also announced that production at 11 of its factories in Japan has slowed down because of the growing number of COVID-19 infections among its employees and parts suppliers.

It had said earlier this year that it would reduce global vehicle manufacturing by 40 percent in September because of the global shortage of the semiconductor chip. It had also stated last month that it would extend work stoppages at some of its factories in Japan if the supply chain concerns persist. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Toyota’s stock shares fell by 2.7 percent in Tokyo trade on Friday.

In other news, Toyota’s competitors, Ford, Renault, GM, Daimler, BMW, and Nissan, have also resorted to cutting their vehicle manufacturing in recent months.