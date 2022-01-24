Vivo Y75 is Getting an Affordable 5G Version With Several Upgrades: Leak

The advent of 5G made many companies rebrand their previously launched smartphones. Among such companies, Vivo has been topping the charts, rebranding and equipping many of its previously launched smartphones with 5G, with Y75 5G among the most recent ones.

Advertisement

Launched back in December 2017 with an octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and an HD+ display, the recent speculations reveal that the company would soon be announcing an upgraded model with support for 5G, called the Vivo Y75 5G.

ALSO READ Vivo’s First Ever Tablet Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Vivo Y75 5G Specs(Leaked)

While we still await an official statement from the company itself, some of the major specifications of the Vivo Y75 5G have surfaced online. In terms of the design, the Y75 5G will be similar to the 2017’s model, however, this time around it comes with upgraded specs.

As per the leaks, the smartphone will be built around a 6.58″ Full HD+ display. The display will have thin bezels and a water-drop notch for housing the 16MP selfie shooter. The device will also make use of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y75 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC and will pack 8GB (+ 4GB virtual) RAM with 128GB of onboard storage and support for Memory Fusion 2.0. It will boot Funtouch OS 12 on top of Android 12. The smartphone will be powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery that will support 18W charging.

For photography, the rear panel features a triple-lens setup. It will include a 50 MP primary camera supported by two 2MP secondary lenses. The Vivo Y75 5G will arrive in two color options: Aurora and Black.

Advertisement

As per the rumors going around, the Vivo Y75 5G is expected to make an appearance in India by the end of this month, however, there’s no official confirmation from the company regarding this. Reports suggest that the 8/128GB configuration of the Vivo Y75 5G will start at Rs 20,990 (~ $281) in India.