Zameen.com Launches New Property Venture ‘Burj Al Jinnah’ in Karachi

Pakistan’s largest property enterprise, Zameen.com, has launched a new venture ‘Burj Al Jinnah’ at the premium location of Main Jinnah Avenue.

Advertisement

The official ceremony held in this regard was attended by Zameen.com Director Project Sales (South) Agha Israr, Associate Directors Project Sales (South) Shoaib Anees, Asghar Ali, and Sultan Mehmood, Senior Marketing Manager Rizwan Kazmi, and Marketing Manager (South) Ammad Qureshi.

SM Builders & Developers Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashraf Baig and other stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the attendees, Director Project Sales (South) Agha Israr said that SM Builders and Developers’ Burj Al Jinnah was an innovative project that offered lifetime maintenance services for residential units on Karachi’s prime location of Main Jinnah Avenue.

With an inventory of 2 & 3-bedroom apartments, this high-rise project would make a popular addition to the real estate market of Karachi.

He added that the project further contained four dedicated floors for parking that also offer an electric car charging facility. In addition, the project features a swimming pool, sauna, study zone, gym, indoor games, and coffee shop, along with a lounge for the elderly residents of the building.

Advertisement

SM Builders & Developers CEO Ashraf Baig also addressed the ceremony and said that since the project was registered with the Federal Board of Revenue, buyers would not be required to declare their source of income invested in the project.

In addition, the project offers serviced apartments and Google Smart Home features to its residents.