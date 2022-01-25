Google Pixel Notepad to Cost Significantly Less Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

For the past few months, Google has been gearing up to step into the foldable tech market with its very own foldable smartphone, the Pixel Notepad. While previously we were only hearing whispers related to this upcoming tech, now we finally have our hands on some solid information regarding its plausible price and name.

For starters, the device we’ve been referring to as the Pixel Fold might end up being named the Google Pixel Notepad instead. Recent reports suggest that with the Pixel Notepad, the foldable tech enthusiasts might be in for a treat since it is expected to have a significantly lower price tag than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

As per the report from 9to5Google, Google’s Pixel Notepad would be priced somewhere near $1,400, which makes it significantly cheaper than the $1,800, at which the Galaxy Z Fold3 retails.

However, having the device priced at $1,400 makes one wonder about the kind of hardware compromises were made but as per recent leaks, it seems that the company won’t be making any as far as the specifications are concerned. The device is expected to house the Google Tensor (GS101) chipset and will pack up to 12GB RAM with 512GB of onboard storage.

The only downgrade reported seems to be the camera setup, the Pixel Notepad is expected to feature the same 12.2MP camera as the Pixel 5 rather than the 50MP sensor of the Pixel 6, this will apparently be joined by a 12MP ultra-wide camera, along with two 8MP selfie cameras, one for each screen.

Rumor has it that the much-anticipated Pixel Notepad will initially launch only in the United States, however, the device will be making its way to the international markets by the end of 2022.

As of now, there’s no information about the launch date but due to the US launch happening earlier, you might not have to wait until the end of the year to get your hands on Google’s foldable tech.