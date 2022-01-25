Haris Rauf Reveals How Indian Superstars Supported Him Before His Debut

Ace fast bowler, Harif Rauf has revealed how the Indian cricketers, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, boosted his confidence early in his career.

During an interview with a YouTube channel PakTV, Haris revealed that he had first met the duo during India’s tour of Australia in 2018. Haris, who had not made his international debut at the time, was playing for a local cricket club in Sydney.

During the tour, the fast bowler got to bowl at Indian batters in nets, including Virat Kohli, Rahul, and Pandya, and they were inspired by his sheer pace and sharpness.

The 28-year-old recalled that Rahul and Hardik walked over and told him that he was a fine bowler and would soon be playing at the international level.

“When I was a net bowler for India, I bowled to them in Sydney in the nets. So I had told them that I would once bowl to them in an international game. And both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul told me that I have the potential to bowl at an international level. They gave me a lot of confidence,” he said during the interview.

The two cricketers remembered their conversation and were happy to see him bowl when the two sides met during the T20 World Cup encounter in October last year.

“When I met them recently at the T20 World Cup, they remembered all our conversations. We had a discussion over it as well, and they were really happy for me watching me play for Pakistan. When you play with good players, you learn all the good things. I always try to learn good things from such players,” the pacer added.

Haris made his T20I debut in January 2020 against Bangladesh and earned his ODI cap in October same year. Since then, he has represented Pakistan in 34 T20Is and 8 ODIs for Pakistan taking 41 and 14 wickets, respectively.