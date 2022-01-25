MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is The Best Android Phone Chip in The World

The Dimensity 9000 is MediaTek’s first top-of-the-line flagship chipset that is equipped to take on the most high-end chips from Samsung, Qualcomm, and Apple. However, it turns out that it does not just “take on” the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200, but even beats the two rival chipsets in benchmarks.

These benchmark results have been shared by a renowned tipster Ice Universe who has a great track record. His newest leak shows Geekbench 5 results for multiple flagship smartphone chips including the Apple A15 Bionic, Dimensity 9000, Exynos 2200, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the former flagship Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 888.

As always, the Geekbench 5 results include scores for single-core and multi-core tests for the SoCs’ CPUs.

As shown in the results, the Dimensity 9000 is far ahead of the Android competition in terms of multi-core performance but is only slightly better in single-core results. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is only marginally better than its predecessor.

Despite being the current generation’s premium chipset, Samsung’s Exynos 2200 does not even manage to beat the last generation’s flagship chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

The Apple A15 Bionic remains the king of smartphone chipsets with far better results than the competition. It appears that nobody is beating Apple in terms of smartphone performance anytime soon.