Pakistani B2B Startups Can Now Apply for 2nd Cohort of Microsoft’s GrowthX Accelerator

Microsoft for Startups Middle East has announced its second round of applications for its GrowthX Accelerator Programme and it is currently accepting registrations for the next series of virtual conferences in the well-received Highway to 100 Unicorns virtual conference.

Advertisement

The GrowthX Accelerator and Highway to 100 Unicorns are part of a broader strategic partnership between Microsoft and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The programs have been imitated to accelerate opportunities for startups across the region, including Pakistan.

GrowthX Accelerator was announced in January 2021 and officially launched in May 2021. The program brings together corporates with challenges and startups that can build field-ready solutions. It empowers B2B tech startups with the commercial and technical resources and support they need to accelerate their growth.

ALSO READ Rupee Drops Further Against the US Dollar Despite SBP Decision

Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, said, “Startups are the lifeblood of Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem, bringing ingenuity, fresh ideas, and ambition to drive progress across all sectors.”

He added, “The Abu Dhabi government is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and businesses through scale-up programs such as GrowthX Accelerator and Highway to 100 Unicorns. The progression of these initiatives to their next phases signifies the success they have achieved in helping startups. We will continue on this journey to ensure innovators have access to all the tools and resources they need to make impactful change in Abu Dhabi.”

ALSO READ Govt to ban Criminals Charged for Holding Specialized Positions

Highway to 100 Unicorns is a program that brings together experts from across the globe to address the issues faced by early-stage entrepreneurs across the Middle East, Turkey, and Pakistan and share with them the insights they need to build and scale.

Advertisement

Microsoft for Startups also announced it will hold another virtual conference series under the Highway to 100 Unicorns program. The virtual conference series will be hosted live on LinkedIn and Microsoft Teams between January 24 and February 9.