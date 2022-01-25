Telenor Pakistan Promises More for Less in a Unique New TVC

As a network recognized globally for its endeavors in empowering societies, Telenor Pakistan continues to bring all its customers the connectivity that enables them to achieve more than ever before.

Telenor Pakistan’s ambition to empower societies with inclusiveness is pleasantly reflected in its latest uplifting television ad that features in-picture sign language interpretation of its quirky script.

Produced locally, the commercial takes the viewer on a delightful journey seen through the eyes of a young protagonist, and the words of her witty, amusing, talking parrot.

The protagonist finds herself having to compromise when buying a parrot but is pleasantly surprised when the parrot suddenly starts talking in perfect prose.

Pleasantly surprising was the fact that the animation seen in the ad has also been proudly ‘Made in Pakistan’, showcasing the powerhouse of artistic talent present in the country.

The short, humorous TVC by Telenor Pakistan delivers a profound reflection to consumers, that it’s great to have enablement and value all-in-one, and the joy that follows remains priceless.

The message is short and clear with Telenor Pakistan’s promise to provide ‘Kam main MORE Se Zyada faida’.

The entire advertisement is interpreted in Pakistani sign language in collaboration with Deaftawk, a startup from Telenor Velocity’s 7th Cohort, working to provide sign language solutions for Pakistan’s hearing impaired.

The in-picture execution made it possible to reach out to the 9 million hearing-impaired audiences around the country!

The company’s thought leadership through this inclusive campaign is a stirring statement of empowerment for the often-neglected segment of our diverse society.

Watch the brilliantly executed TVC here: