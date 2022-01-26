Huawei Mate 40 is Coming Back Soon

TD Tech is one of the companies that hold a license to Huawei’s hardware. The firm has only launched a single phone so far called the TD Tech N8 Pro, which is a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 8 Pro.

The company has been long rumored to release its own version of the Huawei Mate 40E, and that speculation may become reality this year.

Chinese tech publication It Home has leaked new information on the upcoming Huawei Mate 40E. The blog says that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, without specifying which one. The post does not explicitly mention “Huawei Mate 40E” either.

Previous reports have revealed that this handset will carry the model number TDT-MA01. It will support 40W fast wired charging, though it will not ship with a charger in the box. A recent TikTok video even revealed the phone’s main camera design, but that clip has been removed since then.

There are no leaks on a launch date yet, but it will likely happen in 2022. It is also unclear how many units will be available at launch since the TD Tech N8 Pro sold out rapidly.

We expect to hear more news over the upcoming weeks, so stay tuned.