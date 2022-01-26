KP to Start Shutting Down Some Educational Institutes From Next Month

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to seal all public and private educational institutes in the province with less than 99% of Coronavirus vaccination rate among students from 16 February 2022.

Taking to Twitter, KP’s Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, penned that the provincial government has decided against closing educational institutions despite the surging COVID-19.

The academic process will continue uninterrupted. All schools and colleges are required to ensure the Coronavirus vaccination of students aged 12 years and above at the earliest.

In this regard, the provincial Education Department in assistance with the Health Department will also launch a special COVID-19 vaccination campaign for the vaccination of students in both public and private schools and colleges in the province.

All educational institutions falling short of vaccinating 99% of their students by February 16 will be closed under the NCOC's guidelines. — Shahram Khan Tarakai (@ShahramKTarakai) January 25, 2022

The special vaccination campaign will start from 1 February 2022 and continue till 15 February 2022. All public and private educational institutes failing to vaccinate 99% of their students during the campaign will be shut down from 16 February 2022.

The Minister added that the decision of the provincial government is in line with the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).