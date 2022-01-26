Peshawar Zalmi Replaces Daren Sammy as Head Coach Ahead of PSL 2022

Former two-time T20 World-cup winning captain, Daren Sammy will no longer continue in his role as head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) outfit, Peshawar Zalmi.

Sammy has been a part of Peshawar Zalmi since the inception of the league, first as captain of the franchise and then the head coach. Sammy led Zalmi to their only PSL title in the second season and was the head coach last year as Zalmi made it to their fourth final in PSL history. This will be the first season that Sammy will not be associated with the franchise.

According to details, Sammy apologized to the franchise as he decided to take some time off due to personal commitments. The 38-year old is currently partaking in the Legends Cricket League in Oman and will take time off after the conclusion of the tournament

Peshawar has appointed former English cricketer, James Foster as their head coach for the upcoming season. Foster has previously served as the head coach of Khulna Tigers in the 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He has also worked as fielding coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Kolkata Knight Riders, and batting consultant of English county, Glamorgan, for England’s T20 Blast.

Foster has already arrived in Karachi and has joined Peshawar’s bio-secure bubble. Peshawar will begin their campaign on 28 January as they take on Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium Karachi.

