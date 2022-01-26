PM for Making Full Use of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement.

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that all efforts must also be made to increase bilateral trade relations through making optimal use of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement.

He was talking to Minister of Trade of Sri Lanka Dr. Bandula Gunawardhana and State Minister for Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad.

Fondly recalling his visit to Sri Lanka in February 2021, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the strong fraternal relations that exist between the two countries. Stressing the importance of regular high-level exchanges in strengthening bilateral cooperation the prime minister appreciated the initiative of Dr. Gunawardhana to visit Pakistan along with a business delegation.

Referring to the strong cultural bond between Pakistan and Sri the premier invited the attention of the visiting delegation on the rich Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan and expressed hope that more Sri Lankans will come to the country for religious tourism.

Dr. Gunawardhana thanked the prime minister for extending warm hospitality and goodwill towards Sri Lanka. He expressed a keen desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse areas of trade, information and communications technology, pharmaceuticals, minerals, textiles, education, defence, tourism, human resource development through B2B contacts, joint ventures and investments in high potential sectors.

Dr. Gunawardhana and Tharaka Balasuriya along with a Sri Lankan business delegation are currently visiting Pakistan.