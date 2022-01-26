PM Imran to Launch Sehat Card Scheme in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan is launching the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card scheme in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

All the families in Islamabad, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Tharparkar will be provided free medical treatment of up to Rs. 1 million a year at government and private hospitals under the scheme. The card will be issued against the name of the head of the family who will be responsible for registering with the authorities through the application.

The Sehat Card facility encompasses the treatment of cancer, kidney transplantation, chronic diseases, thalassemia, diabetes complications, heart disease, nervous system surgery, organ failure, and treatment in case of accidents. It has 43 public and private hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on its panel from where cardholders and their family members can receive free treatment.

The government of Punjab launched the ‘Naya Pakistan Health Card Mobile Application’ earlier this month to provide information about the federal government’s ‘Sehat Sahulat Program’. It has also set up dedicated help desks at the tehsil level in the offices of Assistant Commissioners.

People can also contact the helpline 0800-09009 for information about the free treatment under the program.