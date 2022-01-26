Remembering Toyota’s Best-Selling Corolla XLi and GLi

Toyota introduced several variants of the 11th generation Corolla in the Pakistani market at the end of 2014. Sporting a bulkier and updated design, the car was clearly a major upgrade from its previous version.

Along with the top-of-the-line variants (the Altis Grande 1.8 and other Altis variants), Toyota Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) rolled out the highly popular trim levels Corolla XLi and Corolla GLi, which had 1300cc engines but shared bodies and styling with the top variants.

Besides its 1800cc engine, sunroof, alloys, and minimal chrome trims, Grande’s interior had plenty of features, including steering controls, cruise control, and an upgraded speedometer which the GLi and XLi lacked.

XLi and GLi managed to get excellent sales as they were offered at cheaper prices and looked like the Grande variant. However, there was a huge difference in drive quality as the other 1600cc and 1800cc variants were more powerful.

A major reason for the sluggishness of these two variants was their bulky frames that hindered their acceleration, and their petrol consumption was less impressive than Honda City which also had a lighter body and consumed lesser fuel.

However, this did not stop 1300cc fans from buying the Corolla as it was considered a good value for money sedan, and Toyota is well-established in the Pakistani auto market for introducing long-lasting and durable vehicles for all kinds of road conditions and areas. No matter where you go, from the dirt roads of a village to the posh blocks of Lahore Defence, you will be sure to spot plenty of Corollas.

Let’s recall some of XLi and GLi’s oddities, especially from the 2014-2016 period.

The Bluetooth Pairing Mission

Toyota offered a Clarion CD player that supported Bluetooth connectivity in the GLi. The player was fine but it took almost an hour or more for those unfamiliar with it to figure out its complicated pairing method.

Misaligned Trunk

The rear sometimes looked like the trunk had not been shut properly or was lopsided toward the left. This minor fault was noticed in most of the Corollas and users found it to be an eyesore but it seems strange that no one pointed it out.

However, it was a small concern and could be fixed by adjusting the trunk’s lock holder screws.

Below Average Fuel Consumption

Many owners claimed the car hardly managed 12 KM/liter in the city, and some claimed it to be even worse. However, these cars provided good fuel economy if driven on GT Road and under 100 km/h.

Very Underpowered

Considering the motorway, the RPM of these models neared 4000 at speeds of 120 km/h to 125 km/h due to the 1300cc engine and massive body. The acceleration of the variants was also unimpressive as they seemed to struggle with extra load at high speeds.

Lack of Features

When Toyota started selling the 11th generation XLi and GLi variants, they lacked airbags which Toyota added later on in 2017. In fact, XLi even lacked the ABS and power windows that the GLi had. There were no exciting features in these variants as they were basic sedans that offered durability and reliability.

The Corolla models received facelifts at the end of 2017 when Toyota decided to show some mercy and featured airbags in them as well.

Interestingly, Corolla GLi cost less than Rs. 1.8 million in 2015 and many of these second-hand models are now available at much higher price tags than their original prices.

Regardless, these models ruled the Pakistani auto market for a long time until they were discontinued and replaced by Toyota Yaris. However, the GLi variant of the Yaris does not have the heavyset appearance of the Corollas and seems more compact instead. Ultimately, the XLi and GLi variants were the best-selling sedan models for being spacious and value for money, not for being good cars overall.