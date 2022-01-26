Renowned Fast Bowling Coach Predicts the Winner for PSL 2022

The hype of the Pakistan Super League is at its peak with the seventh edition of the league starting on Thursday. With everyone sharing their views about PSL 7, former English cricketer and coach, Ian Pont, has also jumped on the bandwagon.

Writing on his official Twitter account, the renowned fast bowling coach gave his take on PSL 2022. The 60-year-old veteran coach asked the fans to share their favorites for the seventh edition of the league, while he also revealed his own prediction for the winner of PSL 2022. Quetta Gladiators’ former bowling coach named Lahore Qalandars as the team likely to lift the PSL 7 trophy.

Lahore Qalandars are the only franchise without a title, as they qualified for the playoffs once in 2020 before losing to Karachi Kings in the final of the COVID-affected PSL 6. It is interesting to note that Ian Pont had also predicted Karachi Kings to win PSL 6 before the season began. Moreover, there is a fresh-look Lahore Qalandars team this time as they have young and dynamic leadership in the face of Shaheen Afridi.

Lahore Qalandars are set to begin their PSL 7 campaign on 29 January at Karachi’s National Stadium facing the defending champions, Multan Sultans.

