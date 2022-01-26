Shaheen Afridi Joins Elite Company of Legends as ICC Player of the Year

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi created history as he became the first Pakistani player to win the prestigious ICC Player of the Year award. Shaheen’s feat was particularly impressive as he became only the third bowler in history to be announced as the winner of the award.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Opens Up After Winning ICC’s Player of the Year Award

The 21-year old has been remarkable ever since his international debut a little over 3 years ago. His performances over the past year were exceptional in all three formats and he was one of the most influential factors in Pakistan’s impressive displays throughout the year.

Shaheen was the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket last year and was outstanding in the T20I format as well. His performances in ODIs were impressive as well despite playing only 6 matches last year.

The left-arm fast bowler has joined an elite list of players who have won the prestigious award previously. Cricketing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Kumar Sangakarra are some of the greats to have won the award ever since its inception in 2004.

Let’s have a look at all the winners of the ICC Player of the Year award:

Year Player Country 2004 Rahul Dravid India 2005 Jacques Kallis & Andrew Flintoff South Africa & England 2006 Ricky Ponting Australia 2007 Ricky Ponting Australia 2008 Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 2009 Mitchell Johnson Australia 2010 Sachin Tendulkar India 2011 Jonathan Trott England 2012 Kumar Sangakarra Sri Lanka 2013 Michael Clarke Australia 2014 Mitchell Johnson Australia 2015 Steve Smith Australia 2016 Ravichandran Ashwin India 2017 Virat Kohli India 2018 Virat Kohli India 2019 Ben Stokes England 2021 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan

*No award for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The fiery pacer has witnessed a meteoric rise and his magnificent performances have also led him to become the new captain of Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL). It will be interesting to see how Shaheen rallies his troops and settles into the leadership role as Lahore look to make it to the playoffs for the second time in history.

Advertisement

For more PSL-related updates check out our exclusive coverage. You can also check the complete PSL 2022 schedule here!