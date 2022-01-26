Advertisement

Shahid Afridi Unlikely to Play in PSL 2022

By Rizvi Syed | Published Jan 26, 2022 | 4:09 pm
Afridi | PSL 7 | bio-secure buble

Star all-rounder, Shahid Khan Afridi has reportedly requested his new franchise, Quetta Gladiators, to allow him to leave the bio-secure bubble.

According to media reports, the former Pakistan skipper told the team management that he is suffering from back pain, as well as a close relative of his wife has passed away.

“Shahid Afridi’s children are alone at home, and due to these reasons he wants to pull out from the bio-secure bubble,” the reports added.

More to follow…

Rizvi Syed
