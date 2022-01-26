Tabiyat.pk Partners with Mothercare to Make High-quality Baby Products Easily Accessible

Following its mission to make quality healthcare effortless, reliable and affordable for everyone, Tabiyat.pk signed an agreement with Mothercare, a global realtor which specializes in merchandise for mothers and children.

This marks another major partnership of Tabiyat.pk with a leading mother and baby care brand. Through this partnership, consumers will have the access to high-quality baby products through Tabiyat.pk’s platforms.

The event was hosted at the Tabiyat.pk’s head office in Karachi and was attended by Mariam Sattar, Marketing Manager Mothercare, Riaz Ali, Head of Commercials Tabiyat.pk, along with their core team members.

Tabiyat.pk is on a mission to expand its non-pharma-related categories, a major one being the Mother and Babycare category.

Through partnerships with leading, trusted brands in this category such as Mothercare, the company hopes to provide high-quality mother and baby products at discounted prices with the ease of ordering at one tap.

Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Ali, Head of Commercials Tabiyat.pk, stated “We are very excited about partnering with Mothercare since this helps to expand our mother and baby care category while ensuring that those products are authentic.”

He added, “Through our partnership with Mothercare we are able to ensure our customers get access to high-quality baby products at good prices.”

Tabiyat.pk, a leading health-tech startup, started its operations in September 2020 and has delivered to hundreds of thousands of customers across Pakistan.

The company has invested heavily in building a replicable infrastructure with a purpose-built temperature-controlled warehouse, technology stack focused on just-in-time medicine inventory, integrated supply chain, and an AI-powered logistics solution.

This proprietary system enables Tabiyat.pk to seamlessly fulfill the operational needs of both B2B and B2C customers.