Xiaomi 12S Pro is Coming Soon With Even Better Performance: Leak

Xiaomi is already working on a new version of the recently released 12 Pro, claims the popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. This “derivative” version of the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro carries the model number “L2S” and it will sport the upcoming SM8475 chipset.

Since the standard Xiaomi 12 Pro carries the model number “L2”, the higher-end model may just be called the “Xiaomi 12S Pro” given its “L2S” model number. This means that we may get to see a vanilla Xiaomi 12S as well with the same SM8475 chip, but with a few downgrades in other specs.

This SM8475 chip is expected to be a slightly upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, similar to the Snapdragon 888 and 888+. The SD8G1 uses Samsung’s 4nm process but the enhanced version may switch over to TSMC’s 4nm node. It may turn out to be the same chip but with better thermals and yields than the current version. There have been leaks about Qualcomm switching back to TSMC in the past as well.

Since this chip will end up in enhanced phone models, we can expect to see better performance and efficiency on TSMC’s SD8G1. The current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has overheating issues on several phones including the Motorola Edge X30 and even the present version of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The chip also shows lackluster numbers on Geekbench 5.

Hopefully TSMC’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will change the game, but we don’t have high expectations since Qualcomm’s previous flagship chips have suffered from overheating issues as well.