All You Need to Know About Pakistan U19’s World Cup 2022 Quarter Final

Pakistan Under-19 team will continue their journey in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup as they face Australia in the quarter-final of the mega-event. Pakistan finished on top of their group as they defeated Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea to book their place in the quarter-final.

Australia, on the other hand, registered two victories out of their three matches and finished second in their group behind Sri Lanka.

Pakistan team has been in a fine run of form recently, having beaten arch-rivals India in the Under-19 Asia Cup and then went on to win their three group stage matches in the Under-19 World Cup.

The two teams have shared some intense battles in the past and both will be determined to put on a solid showing and book their place in the semi-final of the World Cup.

Here is everything you need to know about the quarter-final:

Match Time and Venue

The two teams will face off on 28 January at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua. Both Pakistan and Australia have not previously played at this venue in the ongoing World Cup. The match will be played at 6 pm Pakistan Standard time.

Where to Watch

PTV Sports and A Sports have telecasted all the matches of the 2022 Under-19 World Cup so far but due to the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the matches will not be aired live anymore. The quarter-final encounter can be live-streamed on ICC TV for free instead.

Head to Head

The two teams have played against each other on numerous occasions with Pakistan having an upper hand over Australia. The two teams have played a total of 34 matches against each other with Pakistan winning 19 and Australia winning 14 while 1 match has ended in a tie and 1 match in a no result.

In the Under-19 World Cups, the two teams have played against each other 7 times. Pakistan has won 4 encounters while Australia has won 3 in the mega-event.

The upcoming match between the two sides will be the 8th time these two teams will meet at the grand stage.

Matches Pakistan Australia Overall 34 19 14 Under-19 World Cup 7 4 3

Possible Playing XIs

Pakistan Under-19

Mohammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram (c), Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

Australia Under-19

Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Isaac Higgins, Cooper Connolly (c), Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Tobias Snell (wk), Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Joshua Garner, Tom Whitney, Harkirat Bajwa

X-Factors

Both the teams possess some outstanding youngsters who have helped them qualify for the knockout stages of the mega event. Pakistan has had some star performers including Haseebullah Khan, Abdul Faseeh, Qasim Akram, and Awais Ali while Australia has been heavily reliant on their opening pair of Campbell Kellaway and Teague Wyllie.

Pakistan’s ace fast bowler, Awais Ali has been on the mark throughout the tournament. He is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 8 wickets at an average of 12.00 in 3 matches. He will be the one to look out for in the high-pulsating encounter.

Australia’s opening batter, Teague Wyllie is among the top five run-scorers in the tournament. He has scored 193 runs at an average of 75.98 in three matches he has played so far. He has scored one century and one half-century as Australia made their way to the quarter-finals.