Dukan.pk and MOVEX Join Hand to Enable Home-Based Sellers and MSMEs

Dukan.pk and MOVEX have recently joined hands together to enable last-mile logistics for home-based sellers and MSMEs.

This collaboration integrates MOVEX with Dukan’s state of the art technology stack. Sellers using the Dukan App will be able to have parcels picked up from their doorstep at over thirty (30) locations countrywide and delivered to buyer’s doorstep in three hundred (300) plus locations countrywide.

MOVEX is one of the fastest-growing 3PL companies in Pakistan. It started operations in December 2020. In this short span, it has already made its mark and stands among the top six (6) logistics companies in Pakistan.

Dukan.pk is a rapidly growing full-stack eCommerce platform for ambitious entrepreneurs who want to tap into eCommerce without requiring technical skills and digital marketing expertise to thrive in the digital economy.

It allows anyone with a smartphone to create an eCommerce store with an integrated digital wallet, catalogue and inventory management, online payments, last-mile delivery and sophisticated online marketing tools to get orders.

Talking on the occasion, Tanvir Malik, Head of Sales and Marketing of MOVEX, said, “We have always believed in enabling home-based sellers, small online stores and other SMEs. This is how we started and built our numbers.”

“We are providing end to end solutions (from pickup to reimbursement) irrespective of volumes as we believe in growing with our customers. Currently, we have 2,800 plus customers who are working with us and this includes top brands, online stores, home-based sellers and young women entrepreneurs,” he added.

“Technology is the key to success and we are open to any kind of technological integrations with all services like omnichannel, sub-account, complaint management, pickup management and payment reconciliation. This partnership will certainly go a long way in enabling critical logistics solutions for small businesses and home-based eCommerce entrepreneurs,” Tanvir Malik further stated.

Zohair Ali, Director Channel Success of Dukan.pk, said, “The Dukan Apps simplifies the operational challenges MSMEs face, which includes order fulfilment. Our latest integration with MOVEX helps us provide a greater number of fulfilment options in the App.”

“Our product design and technology teams have worked very hard to deliver a seamless experience for booking and tracking consignments through the familiar interface of the Dukan App. We are confident this collaboration will help us further drive the utilization of the in-app fulfilment options,” he added.