Islamabad Traffic Police Fines 1,272 Motorists for Tinted Windows

By Sadaan Moeez | Published Jan 27, 2022 | 6:22 pm

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 1,272 motorists in a campaign against the use of tinted windows this month.

They have stepped up their efforts in this regard as per the directives of senior police officers, and special teams have been constituted to deal with such vehicles and remove the tinted sheets.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, has advised citizens to refrain from using tinted glass and to obey traffic rules to make the city’s roads safe.

He has also called for strict action to be taken against vehicles with tinted windows to eradicate the VIP culture. Accordingly, every vehicle will be checked and each violater will be fined.

“The elimination of [the] VIP culture and equal application of [the] law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost,” he affirmed.

