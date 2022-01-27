NCOC Announces Decision on Restrictions in Schools

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) met earlier today with the Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, in the chair. The meeting assessed the overall Coronavirus situation in the country and expressed serious concerns over it.

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, the NCOC has decided to extend the restrictions on the educational sector. Now, these restrictions will remain in place till 15 February 2022 and will be reviewed before the last day.

Here are the restrictions for the education sector in different cities and districts:

Cities/Districts with positivity under 10 % (3 x days rolling average) Cities / Districts with positivity above 10 % (3 x days rolling average) Students under 12 years Continue to remain open with 100% attendance and stringent COVID protocols 50% attendance on alternative days with stringent COVID protocols Students above 12 years Continue to remain open with 100% attendance and stringent COVID protocols (fully vaccinated) 100% daily attendance with stringent COVID protocols (fully vaccinated)

Earlier on 19 January, the NCOC had initially imposed these restrictions which took effect from 20 January 2022 and will remain in place till 31 January 2022.

Besides, the NCOC is also starting a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination campaign for students above 12 years from 1 February 2022. Aggressive sentinel testing in educational institutes is already being carried out for targeted closures in high disease prevalence education institutes.