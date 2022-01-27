The Mighty Toyota Sequoia 2023: Specs and Images

Toyota is revolutionizing its classic body-on-frame SUVs with the latest technology such as larger touchscreens, coil-sprung rear suspensions, and more powerful powertrains. The new 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup arrived first to claim a large portion of the full-size pickup market led by Ford, Chevy, and Dodge, and now the new 2023 Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV has come with identical upgrades and a hybrid engine.

Both the new Tundra and the Sequoia are built on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform but the latter is shorter than the full-size pickup. The new worldwide Land Cruiser and Lexus LX are also built on the same platform. However, the former is no longer available in the United States (US).

Solid Rear Axle

Instead of an independent setup like the previous model, Ford Expedition, Jeep Wagoneer, and Chevy Tahoe, Sequoia now has a solid rear axle. It also has rear air springs, adaptive dampers, 2.5-inch Fox dampers with internal bypass chambers, remote reservoirs, and 33-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires for the off-road-oriented TRD Pro variant.

iForce MAX Hybrid System

The Sequoia comes with the iForce MAX hybrid system by default, unlike the Tundra which has a nonhybrid twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 engine. Between the twin-turbo V6 and the 10-speed automatic transmission is an electric motor powered by a 1.5 kWh nickel-metal-hydride battery pack that combines with the V6 to provide an impressive output of 583 lb-ft of torque and 437 hp.

Towing Capacity

Toyota is yet to reveal fuel economy figures for the 2023 Sequoia and Tundra hybrids but Sequoias can tow up to 4,082 kg (9,000 lbs). This is 272 kg (600 lbs) greater than Chevy Tahoe’s maximum towing capacity but lesser than the Jeep Wagoneer and Ford Expedition.

The Sequoia’s towing technology package includes a trailer backup guide, towing mirrors, and a surround-view camera to facilitate hauling.

Exterior and Styling

The Sequoia’s front grille is around 10 percent smaller than the Tundra’s as it is not a single-frame design but the rest of its front, including the headlights, is similar to the pickup. However, it looks best around the back three quarters with narrow taillights that complement the front.

The exterior has two color options — Supersonic Red and Lunar Rock — that both look fantastic.

Interior

The improvements made to the Tundra’s interior have been extended to the Sequoia. The SR5 variant comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, while the massive 14.0-inch touchscreen is an option for this trim and standard for the rest of the Sequoia lineup.

It also has a standard digital gauge cluster of 12.3-inches besides Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. At the back, a second-row bench or captain’s chairs are optional, while the third-row bench seat can move six inches and fold down to fit into an adjustable cargo shelf to make some extra space.

Variants

The Sequoia will be available in two and four-wheel drive variants offered in SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Capstone (a fully loaded, luxury edition previously debuted on the Tundra) trim levels when it goes on sale this summer.

The SR5 variant also comes with a TRD Sport package that includes black TRD wheels, Bilstein dampers, and other TRD touches. The TRD off-road package adds a rear differential locking, Bilstein dampers, black 18-inch TRD wheels, Multi-Terrain Select off-road drives modes, and off-road cruise control to the Sequoia SR5 and Limited version variants.

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is expected to have a starting price of $50,000, and reach around $70,000 for the fully-loaded Capstone variant. The new Sequoia will be manufactured alongside the Tundra at Toyota’s assembling plant in San Antonio, Texas.