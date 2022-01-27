Toyota Increases Prices of CBU Vehicles in Pakistan

Following Toyota announcing higher prices for its Completely Knocked Down (CKD) vehicles, the Japanese automaker has revealed the new, massively boosted prices of its Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicles due to the hike in the Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Regulatory Duty (RD) recently imposed under the mini-budget.

All the units imported from Toyota, including Prius, Camry, Hiace, Coaster, and all the variants of Rush, and Corolla Cross, have been subjected to the hefty price hike.

These are the new prices of Toyota’s imported lineup:

Vehicles New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Camry 21,329,000 18,630,000 2,699,000 Prius 11,109,000 9,270,000 1,839,000 Corolla Cross (Low Grade) 9,249,000 7,689,000 1,560,000 Corolla Cross Smart (Mid Grade) 9,869,000 8,199,000 1,670,000 Corolla Cross (Premium High Grade) 10,109,000 8,399,000 1,560,000 Rush G (M/T) 6,219,000 5,630,000 589,000 Rush G (A/T) 6,459,000 5,840,000 619,000

Camry tops the price hike list with an incredible Rs. 2.7 million while the Rush got the lowest hike of Rs. 589,000 that matches its popularity and demand here. The company has also upped the price of the Hiace Van by Rs. 659,000 and that of the Coaster by Rs. 810,000.

This news has ushered in tough times for Toyota fans who were waiting to grab these vehicles, unless they are unfazed and ready to pay a premium for Toyota’s long-term durability and reliability.