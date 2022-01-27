Video of Babar Azam’s Lookalike Having Biryani Before PSL 2022 Goes Viral

Although there is still some time left in the official beginning of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), we have already got our hands on the first viral social media video which sets the tone for the upcoming PSL meme fest.

While Babar Azam will certainly be concentrating on leading Karachi Kings against Multan Sultans, a Facebook user has shared a video of a young man who looks just like him and appears equally concentrated on the dish of Biryani placed before him.

Let’s have a look at the video first.

The person who is recording the video is teasing the young man for being a Babar Azam doppelganger. The national skipper’s lookalike tries his best to ignore the man and focus on Biryani but ultimately gives up and passes a smile at the end of the video.

While the start of PSL means the beginning of cricketing festivities across the country, it also means a non-stop feed of memes that makes scrolling through social media quite entertaining.

