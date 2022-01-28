Advertisement

Bikers to Get Ehsaas Cards for Subsidized Petrol

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 28, 2022 | 11:52 am
The federal government is considering introducing Ehsaas Petrol Cards for motorcyclists with an aim to provide them petrol at a subsidized rate all over the country.

The development comes at a time when the price of petrol has reached an all-time high of Rs. 147.83, making it extremely difficult for the majority of the motorcyclists to afford it amid rising inflation.

As the oil prices recently reached a high since 2014 in the international market, the government is left with little choice but to notify another hike in the prices of petroleum products on 1 February.

Therefore, the introduction of Ehsaas Petrol Cards for motorcyclists makes a lot of sense. However, it remains to be seen how soon the government will launch them for the bikers.

In October last year, the federal government had considered a similar proposal after it jacked up the prices of petroleum products to a then-record high.

The federal cabinet with Prime Minister in the chair had discussed a proposal of providing subsidized fuel to motorcycles, rickshaws, and public transport vehicles’ owners, but, the proposal never saw the light of the day.

