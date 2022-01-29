Gwadar Football Stadium Set to be Inaugurated After Renovation

The renovation for Gwadar Football Stadium has been completed and it will be available to host domestic football matches in the near future. The stadium will be inaugurated soon by Balochistan’s Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Qadoos Bizenjo.

Director general of Gwadar Development Authority, Mujeebur Rehman Qambrani revealed that the renovation of Mir Ghous Bakhsh Bizenjo Football Stadium has been completed and the Chief Minister himself will inaugurate the stadium. He further revealed the details behind the need to re-develop the stadium.

He said that the old stadium did not possess the facilities for the players and the fans as it had deteriorated over time. He added that the stadium has been planted with a new football pitch and floodlights have also been installed for the night matches.

The renovation project included a brand new pavilion and washrooms for the spectators, new rooms for players and officials, a separate seating area for the guests, and walking tracks around the stadium. Other facilities have also been upgraded including the parking area.

As football is quite popular in Gwadar, sports fans have expressed happiness over the stadium’s renovation. We are also in the process improving other stadiums so that the youth of the city could continue their healthy activities in a better environment.

The port city of Gwadar already possesses one of the most scenic cricket stadiums in the world and now with the renovation of the football stadium, the city looks set to welcome international teams in the future.