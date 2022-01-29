Punjab Sets Standard Price for Private COVID-19 PCR Tests

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has fixed a standard rate for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 diagnosis at private hospitals and laboratories in the province.

It has issued an official notification directing private hospitals and laboratories to set the rate for PCR tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19 at Rs. 4,800.

Any private hospital and laboratory found in violation of the order will face hefty fines, deregistration, sealing of the facility, and imprisonment as prescribed in the PHC Act 2010.

The latest directive is in the larger public interest and will take effect immediately. It comes after the public complained that private hospitals and laboratories in the province are charging up to Rs. 6,500 for a PCR test.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues its struggle to end the fifth wave of the coronavirus, and the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has extended the ongoing restrictions from 31 January to 15 February.

A record-breaking total of 70,000 tests were conducted and 7,963 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed earlier today, which is the second-highest single-day tally of the country.