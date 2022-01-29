Samsung is Working on a Dual Folding Phone With S-Pen Holder [Images]

Samsung is known for its strong command over foldable technology, apparent from the patents registered over the years.

The company recently introduced its Flex foldable technology at the CES event. With foldable smartphone lineups that include the Z Fold and Z Flip already in the market, Samsung seems to be introducing foldable smartphones one after the other.

A new patent recently came to light that showcases yet another Samsung dual folding phone with an S-Pen holder.

A new patent was logged back in July 2021 for the Samsung Galaxy Dual Fold and was recently published showcasing the foldable handset’s design.

Samsung Galaxy Dual Fold may be the company’s very first Z-style foldable phone concept accompanied with the S Pen stylus holder. LetsGoDgitial recently unveiled the phone’s schematics.

The patented phone features two hinges and three parts of the screen. While folding, some portion of the back is sandwiched between the screens. The right-side of the foldable phone’s back seems to include two cut-outs that are for magnetically attaching the stylus. The stylus sits perfectly in the cutouts and will not fall out even when the phone is unfolded.

Similar to the Note series or the upcoming S22 Ultra S Pen, the S Pen can be removed from the bottom. If this concept is materialized, it would be a big deal for classic Note series fans.