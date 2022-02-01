Capital Commission Decides to Hire NESPAK Consultant for Mass Transit System

The 10th meeting of the Islamabad Federal Commission was held recently under the chairmanship of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed. The meeting, attended by officers of relevant departments and members of the commission, discussed different proposals including the provision of best-traveling facilities for the citizens of Islamabad.

The meeting decided to hire National Engineering Services Pakistan Limited (NESPAK) as a consultant for the mass transit system in Islamabad to ensure the provision of quality transport facilities. It was decided that NESPAK would update the previous study in view of the current situation.

It was further decided that the assistance of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) would be sought to assist the Planning Commission in planning according to the 2017 census results. The PBS would appoint a focal person to provide the required information to the Federal Commission and Planning Commission in a timely manner.

Moreover, as for the policy on additional floors, it was observed that more information and analysis of the impact on parking, as well as the capacity of services, needs to be conducted. It was agreed that there would be a uniform policy for the federal capital in this regard.