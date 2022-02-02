Hazlewood Reveals Whether Top Australian Players Will Tour Pakistan

Australian pace bowler, Josh Hazlewood, has said that the refusal of some of the Australian players to tour Pakistan in March-April this year will not surprise him.

The right-arm pacer, who represents Australia in all three formats, stated that the trust from Cricket Australia and Australian Cricket Association (ACA) has been quite high, but if anyone is not willing to tour Pakistan for the series, we should respect his decisions.

“There’s a lot of things in place and there’s been a lot of work in the background by CA and the ACA. So the trust is quite high there from the players, but there’d certainly be some concerns from the players and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them didn’t make the tour,” Hazlewood said as quoted by cricket.com.au

“And that’s very fair. People will discuss it with their families and come up with an answer and everyone respects that,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will host Australia after 24 years since the Aussies last toured Pakistan in 1998. Both the teams will face each other in three Tests, as many ODIs, and one T20I at different venues.