PSL Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch PSL 7 Matches Free

Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament, Pakistan Super League is one of the biggest franchise T20 leagues around the world. While it brings cricket extravaganza, fans often wonder where to get PSL live streaming links online. We have it covered for you.

Superstars such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Imran Tahir, and Rashid Khan are set to light the stadiums on fire as they take part in the month-long tournament.

The 34-match tournament commenced on 27 January as defending champions Multan Sultans faced Karachi Kings at National Stadium Karachi. The final of the tournament will be played on 27 February in front of a roaring crowd at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. PSL 2022 will be played at these two venues with National Stadium Karachi hosting the first fifteen matches and Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore hosting the remaining 19.

Fans in Pakistan and across the world will be able to watch PSL 2022 live through their TV and mobile screens. The live action of PSL 7 will be broadcasted on major TV channels and live streaming platforms across the globe.

How to Watch PSL 7 Online

All the action of PSL 2022 will be broadcasted live on TV and will also be available on live-streaming platforms on mobile phones. PSL fans in Pakistan will be able to watch PSL 2022 matches live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports on their TV sets. Daraz App, Crickwick App and Tapmad TV will offer PSL 7 live streaming on mobile phones.

Ball-by-ball updates and live commentary of all 34 matches of PSL can also be followed on ProPakistani’s coverage of PSL Live Score.

Here are the links for PSL 2022 live streaming online.

According to the PSL schedule, the night matches of PSL 7 will commence at 7:30 pm while the day matches will take place at 2:30 pm. The matches will be pushed one hour ahead on Fridays; day matches will take place at 3:30 pm and night matches at 8:30 pm.

PSL 2022 Live Streaming Online

Pakistani PSL fans can easily live stream PSL 7 through the Daraz app. All you have to do is download the Daraz app from your respective app stores and enjoy PSL live streaming.

Here are the links to download Daraz app:

Daraz App (Android) LINK Daraz App (iOS) LINK

PSL 2022 Live Streaming for International Viewers

High-octane clashes of PSL will also be available for viewers across the world. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed a historic deal with ICC TV to broadcast all the action PSL 7 for viewers across the globe.

PCB also signed deals with leading sports broadcasters from around the world to telecast the live action of the mega event. Viewers in England will be able to watch PSL live on Sky Sports while Australian fans can enjoy the highly-pulsating action Fox Sports. Sony Sports Network, Willow TV, and SuperSport are some of the other major broadcasters that will air the entirety of the tournament.

Here is the list of the official international TV broadcasters:

Territory Channel Australia Fox Sports Middle-East and North Africa Etisalat Caribbean Flow Sports New Zealand Sky NZ United Kingdom Sky Sports South Asia (Outside Pakistan) Sony Sub-Saharan Africa Super Sports North America Willow TV

