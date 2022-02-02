Schedule of Australia’s Tour of Pakistan Likely to be Changed

According to sources, the schedule of Australia’s tour of Pakistan is likely to be changed. Cricket Australia (CA) has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to start the tour in Rawalpindi instead of Karachi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Hazlewood Reveals Whether Top Australian Players Will Tour Pakistan

According to the initial schedule, the first Test match of the tour is set to be played in Karachi while the second Test will be played in Rawalpindi. The third and final Test match of the series will take place in Lahore. Sources revealed that the talks between the two parties have taken place and the final schedule will be decided within the next few days.

Earlier, CA had requested the PCB to hold all three matches at a single venue. PCB declined the request as they said it will not be possible to hold three matches in the space of nineteen days at one venue. They revealed that the series will go ahead according to the decided schedule. But it is likely that CA’s latest request might be accepted by the PCB.

Australia is set to tour Pakistan next month for a three-match Test series, three ODIs, and one-off T20I. The tour will kick off with the first Test match on 3 March. The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) while the ODI series will be a part of ICC’s Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

ALSO READ Waqar Younis Wants Shan Masood in Pakistan’s T20I Team

This will be Australia’s first tour of the country since 1998. The two teams played a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series on that occasion with Australia winning both the series.