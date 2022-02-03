Qasim Akram Smashes Record-Breaking Century in U19 World Cup

Pakistan’s under-19 captain, Qasim Akram has smashed the fastest century in Under-19 World Cup history as he took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners in the fifth place play-offs in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Islamabad United Break the Record for Highest Powerplay Score in PSL 7

Qasim brought his hundred on 63 balls in an innings that included 13 boundaries and 6 huge maximums. The previous record for the fastest century was held by India’s Raj Bawa who scored his century off 69 balls.

Qasim promoted himself up the order and remained not out on 135 as Pakistan ended their innings on 365/3 in 50 overs. Qasim was ably supported by opening wicket-keeper batter, Haseebullah Khan who also scored a century, his second in the tournament. Haseebullah scored 136 off 151 balls in an innings which included 9 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Pakistan Under-19 team will be looking to secure fifth place as they head out to defend their target against Sri Lanka. Pakistan lost to Australia in their quarter-final a few days ago.

ALSO READ Rashid Khan Asks Fans to Name His Trademark Shot in PSL [Video]

The exciting all-rounder, Qasim Akram will head back to Karachi after the conclusion of the match and join his teammates in Karachi Kings’ camp in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Qasim was initially picked by Islamabad United in their emerging round pick in the PSL draft but Karachi Kings used their right-to-retain card on the Under-19 captain.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League here:

PSL 2022, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Stats, PSL Teams