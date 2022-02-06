Karachi on Brink of Elimination as Islamabad Eye 2nd Spot on PSL Points Table

Karachi Kings will face Islamabad United in the 14th match of the PSL 2022 on Sunday, 6 February. The match, scheduled at Karachi’s National Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm PKT.

Match Preview

Karachi Kings will be determined to win their first match and get on the road to recovery as they face Islamabad United at National Stadium Karachi. Karachi are still winless in their first four games in the competition and are staring at elimination early on in the tournament while Islamabad will be looking to make a comeback after their disappointing loss to Lahore in their previous outing.

Karachi Kings have been really poor throughout the tournament. Their performances in all three departments of the game have let them down and the team management will be looking at the senior players in the squad to step up their game at such a crucial point in the tournament. Their bowling department is going to get a much-needed lift as England’s Chris Jordan is available for selection while Usman Shinwari is also expected to be named among the eleven players in the line-up. It is a must win game for the Kings.

Islamabad on the other hand have been hot and cold throughout the tournament. They have won two and lost two in their first four matches and their inconsistency is worrisome for the United management. They will be highly disappointed with their narrow loss to Qalandars in the last match and will be looking to rectify their mistakes to bounce back quickly in the tournament. A win for Islamabad can take them to the second spot in the PSL points table once again.

While Islamabad are likely to name the same XI, Karachi are expected to make a few changes in their line-up. Chris Jordan and Usman Shinwari are likely to replace Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Imran Jr.

Match Details

Date Sunday, 6 February 2022

Time 07:30 pm PKT

Venue National Stadium Karachi

Possible Playing XIs:

Karachi Possible XI – Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Usman Shinwari

Islamabad Possible XI – Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood

Head to Head

Overall, the two sides have come face to face 15 times in the tournament. United have an upper hand as they have won 10 while Kings have won 6. They last faced each other on 14 June 2021 at Abu Dhabi which Islamabad won by 8 wickets.

X-Factor

Sharjeel Khan needs to fire for Karachi as they are heavily reliant on him in the batting department. Sharjeel has a good record against Islamabad as well and he will be looking to get back to his best in this all-important clash. Karachi will be hoping that Sharjeel can find his form quickly or else they might struggle in the rest of the tournament as well.

Islamabad will be hoping that their bowling department can improve ahead of the all-important fixtures. United’s leading fast bowler, Hasan Ali has been struggling for form and they will need him at his best to win crucial encounters. Hasan Ali has been out of sorts in the shortest format of the game recently and he will be determined to prove his worth in this match.