PITB Appoints Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi as Chairman

Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi (PAS) has assumed the charge of Chairman Pakistan Information Technology Board (PITB) with immediate effect from February 8, 2022.

Advertisement

He belongs to the 28th Common of Civil Service of Pakistan and brings to PITB a diverse portfolio.

ALSO READ Govt Under Pressure to Take Further Austerity Measures Before Upcoming Budget

He has served as Home Secretary Gilgit Baltistan and Commissioner Baltistan Division. During his posting as the Commissioner Lahore Division, he took some key initiatives for improving public service delivery.

He has also served in the Chief Minister Punjab Secretariat in addition to serving as Secretary Food Punjab and Secretary WAPDA. His earlier assignments included Deputy Commissioner Chakwal, Gujrat, Skardu, and Lodhran.

ALSO READ Former Chairman FBR Allegedly Gave Rs. 16 Billion Illegal Refunds

Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi has a Master’s Degree from the prestigious Oxford University, UK. Additionally, he is an Electrical Engineering graduate from the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore.