Here’s Why You Should Trade with Binomo

Binomo, a globally recognized trading platform, established its operations in 2014 to provide services in many countries like India, Indonesia, China, Brazil. The platform allows potential traders to trade with more than 70+ assets registered.

The trading platform provides a variety of benefits in addition to relaxed requirements. Various deposit bonuses and a $1,000 demo account are just two of the features that will help you get started with trading. Individuals who prefer to trade the markets on the go can avail their outstanding customer assistance.

To give a detailed analysis and review of Binomo, we have combined the benefits, drawbacks, and ways to efficiently operate the platform to ensure you have a positive trading experience.

Here is why Binomo is a great option for both beginners and experienced traders:

Assets Offered by Binomo

In terms of assets, Binomo has a comparable selection to other online trading platforms. Investors can get access to 70+ different assets that cover a wide range of asset categories at the highest account level of trading.

Investors need to determine what they are familiar with and have intensive knowledge they have while at the same time trading on various assets. Binomo has a diverse variety of assets, including commodities, currency pairs, financial indices, and equity.

Account Categories

Binomo offers four types of accounts (Demo, Standard, Gold, and VIP) with a range of benefits:

Standard Account

Standard account targets beginners, individuals with limited funds, or individuals who want to get familiar with the operations of Binomo first before investing a substantial amount.

Investors can open a Standard account with just $10 and access most of the assets like GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, USD/NOK, BCH/USDT, Litecoin, Microsoft, McDonald’s, AIG, PayPal, Boeing, JD, AEX, CAC Vodafone, IBM, Silver, and Coca Cola.

Also, the profitability of these assets is 85%, and withdraw the desired funds in up to 3 working days with no hassle.

Gold Account

A Gold account is a bit higher level than a Standard account. This requires the client to deposit a total of $500 or more into their account. It doesn’t have to be a one-time deposit. The investors have access to a range of listed financial assets under Binomo.

The assets include USD/DKK, GBP/CHF, Oil, Twitter, Nvidia, Yum Brands, Intel, Starbucks, Visa, Weibo, Qualcomm, JPMorgan C, and Ferrari.

The desired funds can be withdrawn in 24-hours along with 5% weekly cashback. In addition, the trader can have increased bonuses and analytical support.

VIP Account

Investors with substantial investing funds along with excellent trading knowledge must have a VIP account. It requires a minimum deposit of $1,000 and gives access to extensive financial assets including EUR/HKD, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, CAD/CHF, Apple, Alibaba, Netflix, Facebook, Tesla, CitiGroup, Yandex, and eBay.

The VIP account holders have access to assets with the profitability of up to 90% and withdrawals of the desired fund in less than 4 hours with a weekly cash-back of 10%. Additionally, it provides deposit bonuses of up to 100%.

Despite the VIP account, on Binomo you can start open trades from 1$ and the minimum deposit is $10. Thus, the low deposit requirement indicates that Binomo can prove to be a great choice for trading.

Types of Trades

Trades can have an expiry time of 1 to 60 minutes. Binomo offers uninterrupted trading. The market is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing investors to trade anytime they choose to, including on weekends, which sets them apart from other online trading platforms.

Is Binomo Certified?

Since 2018, Binomo has become a Category A member of the International Financial Commission (IFC). The IFC is a non-profit organization that supports the regulation of financial markets, and the fact that Binomo is both regulated and a Category A member reflects its reputation.

The IFC maintains a compensation fund for all of its members, which is beneficial to traders. That means that if an unforeseeable event occurs that compromises the trading on Binomo and as a result funds are compromised, traders would be covered up to €20,000.

This safeguard ensures that funds invested by traders are protected. In other words, Binomo recognizes the worth of their resources. Binomo is certified by the FMMC in addition to being an IFC Category A member.

The platform is also audited on a regular basis by the IFC’s VerifyMyTrade department. These regular audits, as well as their independent certification, certify Binomo’s brokerage integrity.

Binomo Generously Offers Bonuses

For your first investment, several brokers offer bonuses and promotions. However, bonuses are available in the cashier section of the Binomo platform. The platform holds tournaments on a regular basis, each one specialized to the different account levels.

Depending on the level and type of tournament, admission fees range from free to $30. The tournaments have prize pools that start at $300 and go up to $40,000. There are other benefits available at the Gold and VIP account levels, as indicated above.

Where to Start?

Investors can download the Binomo app through Apple Store if using iOS software or Google Play Store if Android users. The possibility to get notifications is one element offered on the app that is not available on the web platform.

Thus, it is important to download the app on your mobiles as notifications can assist you by alerting you to market developments and informing you when particular transaction preconditions are met.

To begin your trading journey, go to Binomo’s website or download the app.

You can create an account by selecting “Sign Up.”

Once you’ve completed your registration, you’ll receive a confirmation email to your account. Verify your email address and become a full member of Binomo.

Before trading on the platform, the investor needs to analyze their financial capabilities and experience in the financial market.

A beginner investor must first learn the trading through Binomo’s demo account and information provided for training, whereas experienced investors can gain information on market strategies available on the website.