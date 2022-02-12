Karachi Look to Break Shackles to Revive Their Chances of Moving up the Points Table

Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi in the 19th match of the PSL 2022 on Sunday, 13 February. The match, scheduled at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 2:30 pm PKT.

Match Preview

Karachi Kings will be determined to get their first win of the competition and begin their journey to bounce back in the tournament as they face an inconsistent Peshawar Zalmi side. Zalmi on the other hand will be hoping to win their third match in the competition and keep the pressure on Quetta Gladiators for the coveted top four spots in the table.

Karachi are yet to win a match in the tournament and sit at the foot of the table. They will be hoping that a change in venue can bring about a change in their fortunes. They will be counting on their experienced players to step up and get the team back on track.

Zalmi are in a similar dilemma as some of their experienced players have been unable to perform at their usual standards. They will be relying on their international star power to come good and carry them to their seventh successive PSL play-offs.

Both the teams are expected to make changes in their line-up. Pakistan’s Under-19 captain, Qasim Akram is likely to play his first match in the competition for Karachi. As for Peshawar, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Usman Qadir are expected to make their way to the line-up.

Match Details

Date Sunday, 13 February 2022

Time 02:30 pm PKT

Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Possible Playing XIs:

Karachi Possible XI – Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Lewis Gregory, Qasim Akram, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Usman Shinwari

Peshawar Possible XI – Wahab Riaz (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad, Saqib Mahmood

Head to Head

Overall, the two sides have come face to face 16 times in the tournament. Zalmi have an upper hand as they have won 11 while Kings have won 5. They last faced each other on 4 February ar National Stadium Karachi which Peshawar won by 9 runs.

X-Factor

Sharjeel Khan’s form at the top of the order has been a real concern for Karachi Kings. The explosive opener will be determined to get back to his usual best and help his side to their first victory in the competition. Karachi has so far been unable to score heavily and Sharjeel’s form has been a major factor in that.

Young batter Haider Ali has been disappointing so far in the competition. Zalmi will be hoping that he comes back into form and sort out their batting line-up issues. Haider himself will be determined to prove his critics wrong and showcase his talents.