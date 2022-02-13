Quetta Aim for 3rd Spot on PSL Points Table

Lahore Qalandars will face Quetta Gladiators in the 20th match of the PSL 2022 on Sunday, 13 February. The match, scheduled at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm PKT.

Match Preview

Quetta Gladiators will look to continue their winning momentum and climb up the PSL points table as they face the second placed Lahore Qalandars in a highly-anticipated encounter. A win for Quetta will take them level on points with Qalandars but only a win by huge margin will help them leap-frog Qalandars in second place. A win for Qalandars on the other hand will take them just two points behind league leaders Multan Sultans and solidify their position the second spot.

Quetta pulled off an amazing run chase against Islamabad United last night and they will be determined to continue their fine form against an in-form Qalandars. However, Quetta have been dealt yet another blow as legendary all-rounder, Shahid Afridi has backed out of the tournament due to injury.

Lahore on the other hand have a fully fit squad and will be looking to continue their winning momentum as they hunt for their first ever PSL title. Qalandars are firing on all cylinders and they will be hoping that their players stay focused for the win.

Quetta are expected to make one change from their previous line-up as Hassan Khan will likely come in place of Shahid Afridi. Lahore on the other hand are likely to name an unchanged eleven.

Match Details

Date Sunday, 13 February 2022

Time 07:30 pm PKT

Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Possible Playing XIs:

Lahore Possible XI – Shaheen Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Quetta Possible XI – Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), James Vince, Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Hassan Khan, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Muddasar, Noor Ahmed

Head to Head

Overall, the two sides have come face to face 13 times in the tournament. Gladiators have an upper hand as they have won 7 while Qalandars have won 6. They last faced each other on 7 February at National Stadium Karachi which Quetta won by 7 wickets.

X-Factor

Mohammad Hafeez has been unable to rediscover his form of old and Lahore will be hoping that he can get into his flow ahead of the all-important clash. Hafeez’s contribution in the middle phase of the innings will be crucial for Qalandars heading into the business end of the tournament.

Umar Akmal came back with a bang in the previous encounter and he showcased his class as he was influential in Quetta’s victory over Islamabad. Quetta will be hoping that Akmal continues his blistering performance with another explosive innings. Akmal’s contribution as a finisher will be vital for Quetta in the rest of the tournament.