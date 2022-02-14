TAWAL’s Entry to Further Strengthen Pak-Saudi Ties: IT Minister

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom (MoITT), Syed Amin Ul Haque, has welcomed Saudi Telecom group TAWAL’s entry into the Pakistani market.

While talking to TAWAL’s delegation, the Federal Minister said that this investment would further strengthen Pakistan-Saudia Arabia relations.

According to MoITT officials, TAWAL recently decided to enter the Pakistani market after several meetings with state officials. Officials said that eight to ten months’ worth of effort of the Federal Minister and ministry officials are behind this development. During this period, the TAWAL group held different meetings with ministry officials and discussed various business plans. Thereafter, the Federal Minister, Amin Ul Haq, Federal Secretary, Sohail Rajpoot, and ministry officials convinced the TAWAL delegation of investment in Pakistan.

Notably, before finalizing the investment plan, CEO TAWAL, Olayan Alwetaid, along with the Chief Investment Officer, visited the Ministry of IT and Telecom and had meetings with Minister of IT, Syed Amin Ul Haq, Secretary IT, Sohail Rajput, and Member Telecom, Omer Malik. At the meeting, Federal Minister Haq briefed the delegation about investment opportunities and incentives provided by the Federal Government to the investors. He also briefed the delegation about growth in Pakistan’s telecom market.

CEO TAWAL informed the Federal Minister that his company has agreed in principle on the complete acquisition of Pakistani tower company, AWAL, from its stakeholders. After regulatory approval from Pakistani authorities, AWAL will be rebranded as TAWAL Pakistan and serve as the launchpad of TAWAL’s operations in Pakistan, he explained.

AWAL Telecom (Pvt.) Ltd. is a Passive Telecommunications Tower Provider Company, founded in 2014 in Islamabad, Pakistan, under the license from Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA). It is amongst the few first companies to provide the Telecom Infrastructure services in the country, such as Telecom Towers Site Planning, Site Acquisition, and approvals from Government Regulatory Authorities, Commissioning of Towers, Provision of Power and Round the Clock Operations and Maintenance Services to multiple Telecom Cellular and Broadband Operators on a shared basis.

According to sources in PTA, TAWAL can avail of both options. They can either apply for a new TTP license or give an application for a name change. After fulfilling regulatory requirements, the operator will be able to start operations in Pakistan.