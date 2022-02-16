Karachi to Play for Pride Against Multan With No Focus on PSL Points Table

Karachi Kings face Multan Sultans in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 7:30 pm PKT on Wednesday, 16 February.

Advertisement

Match Preview

Two teams with very different campaigns this season, league leaders Multan Sultans and already knocked out Karachi Kings will go head to head at Gaddafi Stadium tonight. While Multan will be looking to try their bench strength and test their limits for the upcoming crucial encounters, Karachi will be playing for pride, having lost all seven matches in the tournament so far.

Multan have been the best team in the competition with six victories and one defeat in seven games. They lost to Lahore Qalandars in their previous encounter and will be looking to get back to winning ways against a dejected Karachi side. Expect Multan to experiment with their line-up and batting order.

Karachi, on the other hand, have nothing but pride to play for. They will be determined to get their first points of the season and will take confidence from their previous performance. Karachi came close to their first win in the competition as they lost agonizingly to Islamabad by one run. It seems like they have finally found a combination that has the potential to challenge Multan Sultans.

Both the teams are likely to make a few changes to their line-ups. Multan might bring in Johnson Charles, Rumman Raees, Imran Khan Snr. and Rizwan Hussain while Karachi are likely to hand a debut to Rohail Nazir in place of Sahibzada Farhan and Lewis Gregory might come back for Jordan Thompson.

Match Details

Date Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Time 07:30 pm PKT

Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Stream LINK

Check out the details of the match here.

Possible Playing XIs

Multan Sultans possible XI – Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Shan Masood, Rizwan Hussain, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Imran Tahir, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Khan Snr.

Advertisement

Check out Multan’s full squad here

Karachi Kings possible XI – Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rohail Nazir, Chris Jordan, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram, Mir Hamza, Umaid Asif

Check out Karachi’s full squad here

Head to Head

Overall, the two teams have come face to face 10 times in the tournament. Kings have an upper hand as they have won 5 while Sultans have won 3 and two matches have ended in No Result. They last faced each other in PSL 7 on 27 January 2022 at National Stadium Karachi which Sultans won by 7 wickets.

X-Factor

Khushdil Shah has been nothing short of spectacular in PSL 7 so far. He has been amongst the runs with the bat, he is one of the top wicket-takers in the tournament and has been sublime in the field as well. He will be looking to continue his purple match and play another influential role for Multan.

Qasim Akram has brought life back into the Karachi camp. The Under-19 World Cup captain was exceptional with the bat in the previous encounter and looks ready to showcase his talent to the world. Karachi will be hoping that the youngster can provide the impetus to the rest of the squad to fight till the last ball.