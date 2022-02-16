Pakistan’s Webx Raises its First Seed Funding from UAE-based Al-Hilal Securities Advisors

Pakistan’s SaaS e-commerce start-up, Webx, has raised its first seed round funding at a valuation of nearly $1 million to expand its consumer base.

According to an official press release, the round was arranged by Al-Hilal Securities Advisors, a UAE-based entity that provides business solutions in the region.

Al-Hilal Securities Advisors’ Chief Executive, Faraz Younus Bandukda, CFA, declared, “We are honored to assist this team led by Waleed Masood & Fraz Saleem. They are highly determined and passionate about building captivating experiences that dedicated communities can grow around — which aligns perfectly with our belief that e-commerce platforms will grow in the country”.

“Over the last two years, in particular, we’ve seen Pakistan’s digital space exploding exponentially and international investors are excited to partner with Webx as they continue serving and growing this community,” he continued.

Zaheeruddin Khalid, CFA, who is leading the investment round for Webx, is excited about the opportunity and has confirmed his stance for investments in Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a country with 60 percent of its 230 million-plus population in the 15 to 29 age group, which is the most tech-savvy age bracket globally, is all geared up for the digital age. Ecommerce and fintech in Pakistan has seen phenomenal growth and we are excited to partner with Webx to be part of this ecosystem and play our part in the growth of technology in Pakistan,” he said.

Officially launched in 2018, Webx boasts a GMV of over Rs. 1 billion through its platform in 2021, with a steady 50 percent yearly growth. Its founder and CEO, Waleed Masood, believes that the growth of e-commerce and tech-enabled startups will allow Pakistan’s retail sector to flourish and drive its economy while creating jobs and bringing international investments into the country.

“We want to make e-commerce easy and accessible to everyone. We have millions of retail businesses in Pakistan, and thousands of young entrepreneurs who are determined to build their own online brands. A tech platform like Webx is essentially needed to support this growing industry by enabling them to set up their own online stores, easily connect with the ecosystem and build a long-lasting and scalable e-commerce business,” he explained.

Speaking at the occasion, Webx’s cofounder, Fraz, remarked, “Our long-term vision is to enable the young entrepreneurs and SMEs of Pakistan to reach global audiences and create a wider acceptance of Pakistani goods and services in international markets. In line with the above aim, Webx is geared up to expand its services not only across Pakistan but at a global level”.