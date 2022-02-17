Meta to Share Content Monetization Plan For Pakistan Within 10 Days

The Meta delegation visited the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), where different sessions of discussion were held between representatives from several federal ministries and departments.

The delegation included the Head of Policy for Meta Pakistan, Sarim Aziz, and other members.

According to sources in MoITT, the national working group on social media arranged different sessions of discussion of Meta officials with different ministries and departments. The three-to-four-member delegation was present physically, whereas representatives of different departments of Meta joined meetings online. According to sources, the Ministry of IT, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, FBR, and PTA representatives participated in different group-level discussions on connectivity, content monetization, regulation, business, and other topics.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of IT and PTA raised the issue of non-monetization of Pakistani content and urged the Meta delegation to devise a policy to monetize Pakistani content. Ministry officials said Pakistan is a market with 60 million subscribers, and Meta should take steps to facilitate these users. The delegation assured Pakistani authorities that Meta is working in this regard and will share an action plan within 7 to 10 days.

The National Working Group on social media welcomed Meta’s investment in connectivity and said that the government of Pakistan and different departments would facilitate Meta in this regard. Issues related to blocking content on the request of MoITT and PTA also came under discussion. It was agreed that PTA and MoITT would form an action plan highlighting the deficiencies in this process, and Meta will work to make the process easier.

Pakistani authorities also highlighted the issues of blocking Pakistani National IDs, raising their voice for Kashmiris. According to sources, Meta also raised the issue of a strict regulatory framework and new social media rules. Pakistani authorities asked the company to bring investment and create business activity in Pakistan, and Pakistani authorities will facilitate the social media giant.

The Advisor to the PM on National Security, Dr. Moheed Yousaf, Focal person to Prime Minister on Digital Media, Dr. Arslan Khalid, Secretary MoITT, Sohail Rajpoot, Ministry of Commerce, Foreign Affairs, PTA, and representatives from other departments participated in the meetings. The National Working Group on social media and Meta agreed to continue the discussion process.