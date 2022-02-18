Quetta Face Uphill Battle as Multan Reign Supreme at Top of PSL Points Table

Quetta Gladiators and table-toppers Multan Sultans will lock horns in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 3:30 pm PKT on Tuesday, 18 February. The updated points table looks like this:

Match Preview

Seven out of eight wins have reduced the pressure on Muhammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans as they have already booked the seat for the playoffs stage. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators, under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed, will start the battle with a lot of pressure on their shoulders as they are at the 5th spot on the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi’s 10 runs victory against Islamabad United has forced Purple Force to stay on the 5th spot even in the winning case. If Gladiators win today’s match, they will remain on the same spot and will be waiting for their last clash against Karachi Kings on February 20. Also, if Quetta wins both their matches, it will be the run rate that will decide their fate for the play-off stage.

Match Details

Date Friday, 18 February 2022

Time 02:30 pm PKT

Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Possible Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators possible XI – Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c) (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad.

Peshawar Zalmi possible XI – Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Head to Head

Overall, the two teams have faced each other 9 times in the tournament, and both the teams have won 4 matches. while one match has ended in No Result. They last faced each other in the 7th match of PSL 7 on 31 January 2022 at National Stadium Karachi which Multan Sultans won by 6 runs.

X-Factors

Will Smeed who smashed 99 runs from 60 balls against Peshawar Zalmi will be expected to display the same performance in another important match. On the other hand, Jason Roy, who failed against Zalmi, will have to step up against Multan Sultans at the crucial stage of the tournament.

For Multan Sultans, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood will be expected to maintain their form ahead of the playoffs stage. The opening pair is in supreme form and they can lead the side further in the league.